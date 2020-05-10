Menu

Vice President Mike Pence to self-isolate

Jim Mone/AP
Vice President Mike Pence, center, visits a patient who survived the coronavirus and was going to give blood during a tour of the Mayo Clinic Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Rochester, Minn. as he toured the facilities supporting COVID-19 research and treatment. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Posted at 3:30 PM, May 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-10 19:28:57-04

Vice President Mike Pence will be undergoing self isolation as two White House staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

Bloomberg News was the first to report Pence will self-isolate.

Pence will continue to work out of the White House during his isolation.

Pence is just the latest member of the Trump administration to self-isolate. Yesterday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, member of the White House coronavirus task force, said he would self-isolate.

Pence's spokesperson Katie Miller announced this week that she tested positive for the virus.

“Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine. Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow," a Pence spokesperson said.

