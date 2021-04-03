Vaccine volunteers needed at UArizona Pod

TUCSON, Ariz. — Behind the COVID-19 vaccines going into arms are volunteers and more are needed at the University of Arizona's vaccine pod.

Chris Kopach makes sure the vaccine pod runs efficiently and effectively.

“[We're] all working for one common goal is to get from our freezer farm to the arm get the vaccine and as many folks in Pima County as possible,” he said.

He explained he needs at least 300 volunteers per day to keep things running smoothly.

“We’re going to put plans in place to do 5000 shots per day, but it's going to take a lot of volunteers, 80 to 100, per shift, three shifts, that's roughly 300 volunteers from our community and I have no doubt they will come out,” he said.

Since opening vaccine eligibility to anyone sixteen and older he says the cars haven’t stopped.

“Look at these cars, they just keep coming. It's car after car after car, the more cars we get here We will to stamp out COVID,” said Kopach.

The most rewarding thing for him is interactions with the community.

“They've come in with tears in their eyes, or they're excited, or they're scared, They've lost a loved one, and they're so excited to finally have hope. I heard it today. Somebody said, 'I finally have hope that I won't catch COVID and I will be able to go ahead and live, live a life with my loved ones my family, and friends, and get back to where it was over a year ago,'” he explained.

Medical volunteers can sign up here first, then can fill out the general volunteer form. Non-medical volunteers can sign up here.