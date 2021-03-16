Vaccine eligibility expands to residents in at-home long-term care services

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County has expanded the COVID vaccine eligibility to those receiving at-home long-term care services.

The new vaccine eligibility is under Phase 1A.3 guidance, including those 18 years and older who receive long-term care services at home, according to health officials. The new group includes individuals with disabilities such as physical, intellectual or developmental, mental health or sensory, those with high-risk medical conditions, and members of the Arizona Long Term Care System.

Pima County says the new eligibility for long-term care includes adults who require attendant care, personal care or hospice services by an in home care provider or home health agency.

The new changes are applicable to the county registration system and vaccination sites, according to health officials. Those eligible will not be required to prove their disability or medical condition but individuals may be asked to provide forms that they have received long-term care services, those forms include letters from a provider, doctor, or home health agency, documentation from the Arizona Long Term Care System, social security, Arizona's division of developmental disability, or long-term care insurance provider.

Below are options for those in need of access to vaccinations for vulnerable adults provided by the county:



The PCHD established a call center to assist people directly with registration and scheduling vaccinations. A general helpline number, 520-222-0119, is available for people to receive assistance with registration. Spanish-speaking staff and phone interpreters are available.

People without access to technology or email who call the helpline are scheduled directly at select PODs. Transportation to appointments can also arranged as needed.

We recognize that some individuals in this priority group may require an at-home vaccination, if they are unable to leave the home, and have created an option for people to register for this. Beginning March 4 2021, people needing at-home vaccinations, or their representative, are able to register through the health departments registration system.

PCHD also is expanding mobile vaccination clinics in rural, semi-rural and high-risk communities. Eligible residents can be vaccinated at a community based pop-up drive through or walk-up clinic. Transportation support is also available for people needing assistance accessing these clinics.

For more information on the vaccine eligibility, click here.