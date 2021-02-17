Vaccine delivery delays force postponed appointments in Pima county

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County says it will have to postpone some upcoming vaccine appointments after its supply of the vaccine has dropped unexpectedly.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, the county said weather-related issues around the country have delayed some of its expected vaccine shipment. The county says about 2,800 appointments will have to be delayed between Thursday and Saturday if more vaccines don't arrive soon.

The appointments that could be affected are those scheduled at:



Tucson Medical Center, beginning Feb. 18, for some second dose appointments Those with affected appointments here will be contacted by Tucson Medical Center

Tucson Convention Center, beginning Feb. 19 Those with affected appointments at the Tucson Convention Center will also be contacted by Tucson Medical Center

Banner South, beginning Feb. 19 Those whose appointments are affected here will be contacted directly by Banner Health



The county says anyone who isn't contacted by Banner Health or Tucson Medical Center doesn't have to worry about their appointments.

"The state has encouraged counties to avoid keeping large amounts of vaccine unused, leaving slim margins of reserve in cases where deliveries are not made on time," a news release from the county says. "The current supply system in Pima County is set up to move vaccine from shipment to arms in a matter of a couple days at most."

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, or to register for a vaccination, visit pima.gov/covid19vaccine.