Vaccination site at Phoenix stadium moving inside ASU arena

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Health Services says its COVID-19 vaccination site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium will move indoors Monday as it relocates to Desert Financial Arena on Arizona State University’s Tempe campus.

The relocation of the outdoor site in a parking lot near the Phoenix-Tempe border is the latest change in the state’s mass vaccination program to account for rising temperatures. The department said free parking is available in a nearby parking lot and that the arena is close to transit routes.

According to the department, people who already have second-dose appointments scheduled at Phoenix Municipal Stadium for Monday and later are being informed of the new location.

