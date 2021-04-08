Watch
Vaccination site at Phoenix stadium moving inside ASU arena

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Posted at 9:11 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 12:11:56-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Health Services says its COVID-19 vaccination site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium will move indoors Monday as it relocates to Desert Financial Arena on Arizona State University’s Tempe campus.

The relocation of the outdoor site in a parking lot near the Phoenix-Tempe border is the latest change in the state’s mass vaccination program to account for rising temperatures. The department said free parking is available in a nearby parking lot and that the arena is close to transit routes.

According to the department, people who already have second-dose appointments scheduled at Phoenix Municipal Stadium for Monday and later are being informed of the new location.

