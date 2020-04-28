VA, SSI beneficiaries with dependents need to act to receive full stimulus check

The IRS is reminding some who are receiving government benefits to "act now" in order to claim dependents as part of their federal stimulus check.

The deadline is now May 5 for Supplemental Security Income and Department of Veterans Affairs beneficiaries to claim dependents.

Beneficiaries will still receive a $1,200 check automatically in the same manner they receive their benefits.

In order to receive the added $500 per dependent, beneficiaries will need to use a special IRS tool (click here)

for non-tax filers.

The IRS said it projects that beneficiaries will receive their stimulus check by early May.

The deadline those receiving Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI) or Railroad Retirement benefits to claim a dependent passed last week. The additional $500 per eligible child would be paid in association with filing a tax return for 2020.

As a reminder, here is who is eligible for a stimulus check:



$2,400 – Couples earning less than $150,000 a year (couples earning $150,000 - $198,000 will receive a prorated check).

$1,200 – Individuals earning less than $75,000 a year (individuals earning $75,000 - $99,000 will receive a prorated check).

$1,200 – Heads of households earning less than $112,500 (heads of households earning $112,500 - $136,000 will receive a prorated check).

$500 - Each dependent child age 16 or under as of Dec. 31, 2019 (for qualifying individuals and couples).

Justin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @jjboggs or on Facebook

