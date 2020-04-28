Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

VA, SSI beneficiaries with dependents need to act to receive full stimulus check

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
J. David Ake/AP
FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building in Washington. 2019 was another tough year for the IRS, according to a new federal report. Burdened with years of budget cuts and a recent increase in workload to implement a new tax law, the IRS struggled to deliver on its mission in the past fiscal year. The annual report from the Office of Taxpayer Advocate found that in the 2019 fiscal year, among other problems, the agency failed to collect billions in unpaid taxes. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
VA, SSI beneficiaries with dependents need to act to receive full stimulus check
Posted at 5:49 PM, Apr 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-27 20:49:56-04

The IRS is reminding some who are receiving government benefits to "act now" in order to claim dependents as part of their federal stimulus check.

The deadline is now May 5 for Supplemental Security Income and Department of Veterans Affairs beneficiaries to claim dependents.

Beneficiaries will still receive a $1,200 check automatically in the same manner they receive their benefits.

In order to receive the added $500 per dependent, beneficiaries will need to use a special IRS tool (click here)
for non-tax filers.

The IRS said it projects that beneficiaries will receive their stimulus check by early May.

The deadline those receiving Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI) or Railroad Retirement benefits to claim a dependent passed last week. The additional $500 per eligible child would be paid in association with filing a tax return for 2020.

As a reminder, here is who is eligible for a stimulus check:

  • $2,400 – Couples earning less than $150,000 a year (couples earning $150,000 - $198,000 will receive a prorated check).
  • $1,200 – Individuals earning less than $75,000 a year (individuals earning $75,000 - $99,000 will receive a prorated check).
  • $1,200 – Heads of households earning less than $112,500 (heads of households earning $112,500 - $136,000 will receive a prorated check).
  • $500 - Each dependent child age 16 or under as of Dec. 31, 2019 (for qualifying individuals and couples).

Justin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @jjboggs or on Facebook
.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.