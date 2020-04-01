Utility bills and services during the COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — Water, gas and electricity: all vital utilities to have during a global pandemic.

So what can you expect from your utility providers in Tucson this coming month?

Amy Washburn, a spokesperson for South West Gas.

"We asked if there is a hardship to please reach out to our customer assistance department and work out some kind of arrangement that will work for you and your situation."

"Right now we have suspended all this connections for a result of people that have not paid their bills as a result of the COVID19 crisis," Washburn added.

"How long that will last at this point we're unsure," she said.

Joseph Barrios with Tucson Electric Power said every customer should expect power for the whole month.

"They should not be concerned right now that we are going to turn the lights off."

"We have temporarily suspended late fees and disconnections," Barrios said, "these new policies are in place until further notice."

Tucson Water's spokesperson, Fernando Molina said water will also remain on for customers in the city.

"We have discontinued the practice of shutting off service for non-payment...we will not assess any late fees for any late payments that are made through the end of April."

Molina did remind people to mindful of the state of their bill before April.

"Those customers will still be required to make a payment at the end so we just encourage people to be very careful. if you have fallen behind if you haven't made a payment and you were at the point of having your services shut off just be very careful with how you use water because you still will be responsible for that at some point."