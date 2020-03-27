USDA to make it easier for those in need to get food during COVID-19 pandemic

As the pandemic makes things harder for some, with schools and restaurants being closed, the USDA is looking for ways to make it easier for those in need to get food.

In a statement posted to their website, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue says they are finding ways to get meals to children and to "remove administrative roadblocks for the dedicated local staff who serve them."

"USDA is committed to maximizing our services and flexibilities to ensure children and others who need food can get it during this Coronavirus epidemic,” said Secretary Perdue. “This is a challenging time for many Americans, but it is reassuring to see our Government and fellow Americans stepping up to the challenges facing us to make sure kids and those facing hunger are fed.”

One thing they are looking to do is offering the option of allowing parents or guardians to take meals home to their children.

Other nationwide flexibilities announced were:

Allowing states to waive meal pattern requirements, so local operators can create meals with the foods they have available; and

Delaying administrative deadlines associated with the Community Eligibility Provision

