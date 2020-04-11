Menu

US cases pass 500,000 on deadliest day for COVID-19 cases

Posted at 8:19 PM, Apr 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-10 23:54:32-04

The number of confirmed US cases of COVID-19 surpassed 500,000, with the national death toll up to 18,578 as of late Friday night, according to figures provided by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths reported on Friday surpassed 2,000 for the first time in a single day.

But there is some optimism that the rate of deaths might be at its peak. A University of Washington model which guides the White House indicated that today is projected to be the peak for coronavirus-related deaths in the US. That model now predicts that nearly 60,000 Americans will die from coronavirus through the summer, assuming that social distancing measures are maintained through May.

But that is a big if.

On Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that the state of Texas is planning reopening non-essential businesses next week.

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.