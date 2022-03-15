University of Arizona ending mask mandate on March 21st

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Monday, the University of Arizona announced that it will be ending the mask mandate on March 21st.

The decision was made to match the guidelines set forth by the CDC, according to the University of Arizona President Robert Robbins.

"Pima County's community level was high at our last briefing, but it is medium as of today," Robbins said. "I am very pleased that data has shown a sustained period of fewer positive test results as well as hospitalizations."

The removal of the mandate means that masks will not be required inside buildings. However, the Cat Tran will still require masks because the TSA extended it's mask mandate until April 18th.

Masks will also be required in areas of the university that use PPE.

Students were generally on board with the decision.

"I feel like it's long overdue," Jackson Byrne, a student, said. "It's time for a change and I feel like its super motivating that we are moving on past that point in our life."

"I'm happy about it because I've been vaccinated for like a year now," Aidan Hedley, another student said. "I am not super worried about it."