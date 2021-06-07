University of Arizona COVID-19 vaccination site only offering 2nd dose

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Since January, over 230,000 COVID-19 shots have been given out at the University of Arizona.

"I've already had both of my doses and he just got his second dose today," said COVID-19 vaccine recipient, Andrew Ryan.

The Ryan family from Sahuarita is now fully vaccinated.

"I'm just happy we can enjoy our Summer now," said Ryan.

Starting Monday, UArizona will only give out the 2nd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. After June 25, the site will shut its doors for good.

"The whole concept of the POD (Point of Distribution) was to get a large number of shots done in a short period of time, which we did. At our peak, we were hitting 4,500 shots in one day," said University of Arizona COVID-19 Vaccine POD Incident Commander, Christopher Kopach.

The COVID-19 vaccine has rapidly become more available. Pharmacies and medical clinics now have a supply.

"There's roughly about 400 locations throughout Tucson where you can go to get your shot. With that said, we will start to ramp down the POD. We are one of all the state-run PODs to ramp down towards the last part of June," said Kopach.

Even after the clinic closes, UArizona still plans to help in the fight against COVID-19. Their "freezer farm" will continue to house up to 1.6 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

"Whether it's the National Guard or the Indian tribes that have partnered with the University of Arizona, we house and give them the vaccine. That's working out very well," said Kopach.

For more information on how to get your shot at UArizona, click here.