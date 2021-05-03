University of Arizona COVID-19 vaccination site moves indoors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Due to warming weather, the University of Arizona's outdoor COVID-19 vaccination site moved indoors, Monday.

"If you want to get vaccinated, now is the time to come in and get it done," University of Arizona Vaccine POD Operations Chief, Luis Rocha.

Rocha said getting your shot has never been easier. The university's state-run clinic is now open inside the Ina E. Gitting building and walk-ins are welcome.

"They'll be directed to a table where we can register them, get their appointment made the same day and get them in for their vaccination," said Rocha.

The University of Arizona has administered over 220,000 vaccines since January. Rocha said they hope to reach 300,000 in the coming weeks, but demand for the vaccine has declined.

"We had our highest day of vaccinations at about 4,400. At that point in time is when it dropped down. All of the state PODs (points of distribution) are seeing that decrease," said Rocha.

The vaccination site will reduce its hours in May, but university leaders said they are still making big progress. With 18 vaccinators working every shift, Rocha said every day is a step towards getting back to normal.

"We welcome everybody to come in, get their shot and be a part of the COVID solution," said Rocha.

The clinic will be open at 1737 E. University Blvd., Room 129 on May 3-9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and May 10-16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, click here.