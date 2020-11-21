Menu

University cracks down on students who don't get COVID tests

Posted at 4:31 PM, Nov 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-21 18:31:22-05

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona University cracked down on students who hadn't received mandatory COVID-19 testing by locking them out of their online classes.

University spokeswoman Kimberly Ott tells the Arizona Daily Sun that about 25 students were notified they wouldn't have continued access to the online instruction system because they didn't get tests or seek an exemption even after three email notifications and a phone call.

The system is used for all online materials, including the submission of assignments and exams.

Ott said most of the students by Wednesday completed testing or provided exemption information to get back online.

