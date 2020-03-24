United Airlines using passenger flights for cargo to ship critical goods amid COVID-19 spread

With many Americans avoiding getting on board passenger jets amid the spread of coronavirus, United Airlines has a plan to continue operating some of its fleet of planes.

United Airlines said that it is using some of its largest planes as cargo planes. United Airlines said the flights will be used to carry "critical goods."

United said it is using its Boeing 777 and 787 fleet to run 40 charter flights each week, and is looking to add more routes.

"Connecting products to people around the world is the United Cargo mission," said United Cargo President Jan Krems. "That role has never been more crucial than during the current crisis. Our team is working around the clock to provide innovative solutions for our customers and support the global community."