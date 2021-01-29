UK variant of coronavirus confirmed to be in Arizona, sources say

PHOENIX — A variant of coronavirus first spotted in the United Kingdom has reportedly made its way to Arizona, sources tell ABC15.

Sources alerted ABC15 Friday that the variant, which has been shown to spread more easily from person to person, has been detected in our state and that officials are in contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about its arrival.

The state is expected to release more information about the variant at some point Friday.

Preliminary data from the United Kingdom suggests the variant of coronavirus detected in that country last fall may be more deadly, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The evidence reportedly comes from analyzing trends in the numbers of people dying with the UK variant versus the old variants. The BBC reports the new variant appears to be about 30% more deadly.

It was first identified in England in September, and became the dominant strain there within a few months, prompting more lockdown measures from the British government.

Earlier this month, the CDC warned the UK variant could become widespread in the United States by March.

Some welcome news is that some vaccines appear to still protect against some variants, including the UK variant.