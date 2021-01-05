UArizona to start Spring semester in online format, essential courses still to meet in person

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona will continue to offer most of its classes in an online format, according to President Robert Robbins.

When the Spring semester begins on Jan. 13, only essential courses such as research labs or performing arts classes will meet in person.

Robbins made this announcement at his weekly virtual briefing on Tuesday.

"Getting through this semester, even with the vaccine rolling out, we'll have to follow the same playbook we did in the fall semester for the spring semester," Robbins said. "And then hopefully for next fall semester, we'll be back to more like normal."

According to a press release from the University, a little over 3,900 students are enrolled in essential courses. Around 46,000 total students currently attend the school.

Testing efforts are said to increase this semester, with weekly testing for all students living in dorms or attending classes in person.

"A testing blitz for students will start Jan. 6, with dorm residents being tested with a nasal swab antigen test upon move-in, which begins on Jan. 8 for most. Isolation housing will be provided to any dorm resident who tests positive," the press release said.

With the Spring semester about to begin, the University also announced that its furlough program has come to an end for University employees.

Robbins said the program ended earlier than expected due to Gov. Ducey designating $115 million in CARES Act funding that went to the state's three universities.