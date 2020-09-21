Menu

UArizona to continue only 'essential' classes in-person through Oct. 2

Posted at 2:37 PM, Sep 21, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Students at the University of Arizona will continue attending only "essential" classes in person through Oct. 2, school officials announced Monday.

Students currently on campus are attending classes remotely, via Zoom or other online teaching tools, except for classes that the university has deemed "essential," such as labs and performing arts courses.

UArizona President Dr. Robert Robbins announced the change at a digital news conference Monday morning. He said the University has about 5,000 students currently attending "essential" courses.

After the semester began on the university's Tucson campus, cases of COVID-19 spiked in Pima County. So far, the university has administered 31,673 tests among its campus population, including 2,030 positive cases -- or 6.4 percent.

