Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

UArizona to allow larger in-person classes starting March 29

items.[0].image.alt
KGUN
University of Arizona Cancer Center increasing research role
Posted at 12:23 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 15:23:21-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona announced Monday that it will allow larger in-person classes beginning March 29.

According to a press release, the University is moving to stage 3 of its instructional plan, which allows up to 100 students to gather in a classroom.

The increase in classroom size is currently capped at 50 students or fewer.

"We are able to project this shift due to continuing lower numbers of COVID-19 cases in the campus population," President Robbins said. "From the period of March 8 to March 12, we administered 8,945 COVID-19 tests, with 17 positives – a positivity rate of 0.19%."

Robbins also said that occupancy limits to on-campus events remain in place, with indoor event attendance at 25 and outdoor events at 50.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.