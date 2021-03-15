UArizona to allow larger in-person classes starting March 29

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona announced Monday that it will allow larger in-person classes beginning March 29.

According to a press release, the University is moving to stage 3 of its instructional plan, which allows up to 100 students to gather in a classroom.

The increase in classroom size is currently capped at 50 students or fewer.

"We are able to project this shift due to continuing lower numbers of COVID-19 cases in the campus population," President Robbins said. "From the period of March 8 to March 12, we administered 8,945 COVID-19 tests, with 17 positives – a positivity rate of 0.19%."

Robbins also said that occupancy limits to on-campus events remain in place, with indoor event attendance at 25 and outdoor events at 50.