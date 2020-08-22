Menu

UArizona reporting 25 cases of COVID-19 as students arrive on campus

Luzdelia Caballero
UArizona new student orientation will be virtual
Posted at 7:15 AM, Aug 22, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — As students move on campus at the University of Arizona for the fall semester, reentry testing has found several positive cases of the coronavirus.

The UArizona website is reporting 25 positives out of 7,865 tests performed between July 31 and August 21.

KGUN 9 reporter, Craig Smith toured UArizona facilities this week, noting that the university has taken strong measures to keep students safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Fall semester begins August 24 with a mix of in-person and online classes.

Sanitizers and sneeze guards--UArizona preps to reopen

