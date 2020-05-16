Menu

UArizona receives over $15M for student emergency relief funds

The University of Arizona has received over $15 million dollars for student emergency relief it's through the 'cares act.'
Posted at 5:57 PM, May 15, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona has received over $15 million for student emergency relief it's through the 'CARES act.'

The university says all the money will provide emergency financial aid grants to students within one year of applying.

So far, over 8,000 students have already received the funds.

UArizona president for enrollment management Kasey Urquidez said "The search committee looked heavily at, for this first batch, for students that we knew were displaced from housing, potentially lost funds with their meal plans, students that had to travel far distances and hadn't expected to do that in the middle of the spring semester, and those students who live in rural Arizona areas."

The university says that the awards ranged from $150 to 600.

