UArizona professor submits designs for 3 low-cost ventilator prototypes to DOD

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona continues to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 with low-cost ventilator prototypes.

The team submitted three designs to the Department of Defense one using something nearly everyone has lying around, a basketball.

Director Uarizona center accelerated biomedical innovation Marvin Slepian, MD said "For the more seriously ill patient we needed to mechanically drive in and out the air and gas exchange and for that we use the most common available volume you have in your closed. A sports ball. Everyone has a basketball. Here at U of A we're all about basketball or volleyball, soccer or football."

The other designs uses a foot pump and a 3D printed piston.

All of those designs cost less than $300 to make.

For reference, modern ventilators cost between $5,000 and $50,000 each.