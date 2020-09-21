UArizona: Party of 300 students results in sanctions

TUCSON, Ariz. — University of Arizona President Robert Robbins said Monday that the school is continuing to see a minority group of students not following social distancing guidelines and having large gatherings.

During the school's news conference Monday morning, Robbins mentioned that a large party with over 300 people was reported over the weekend, resulting in several student sanctions for failing to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

In addition, UArizona's Community Area Response Team (CART) responded to 17 properties last Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, resulting in 10 red tags, 19 citations, and 25 code of conduct violations with the dean of students office.

"Your choices will have consequences. There will be individuals who will be asked to leave the University. It's that simple," Robbins said.

Robbins did mention that the vast majority of students are following health protocols.

During the briefing, Robbins noted that on Sept. 18, only 79 positive tests were found out of 1,299 total tests, leaving the school at just a 6.1 percent positive rate.

UArizona COVID-19 Testing Results

Watch the full conference below:



