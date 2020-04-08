UArizona medical students rally help homeless community amid pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — University of Arizona medical students are stepping up to help the homeless community in Tucson amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from UArizona, “This is a vulnerable population in our community; they can’t defend themselves in a society already running short on supplies and resources,” UArizona medical student who will graduate in 2021 Christian Bergman said.

Bergman and other medical students are volunteering at the Z Mansion that serves as a soup kitchen for the homeless on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Each shift students suit up in PPE including; gloves, medical masks and plastic face shields. They prepare and serve meals, but also screen visitors for COVID-19 symptoms, and those who are suspected of infection are asked to isolate outdoors on the premises. The makeshift 'isolation wards' are staffed by medical students.

Medical student distribute food three times a day and monitor patients for worsening symptoms.

Students are accepting food donations to continue feeding the homeless community. Donations accepted include; cold compresses, hydration supplements such as electrolyte powders and Pedialyte equivalents.

