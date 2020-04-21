UArizona launches two-way texting system to gather, provide COVID-19 data

TUCSON, Ariz. — A team of researchers want to use a different way to track the COVID-19 pandemic in Arizona.

UArizona is launching a two-way texting system to gather and provide data. It's called "azcovidtext.' All you have to do is text 'join' to 1-833-410-0546.

Individuals will anonymously report any health conditions in their homes on a weekly bases by taking anonymous surveys through a cell phone.

Participants will also be asked about access to food and other essential supplies.

The survey does not collect personal information.