UArizona launches two-way texting system to gather, provide COVID-19 data

UArizona is launching a two-way texting system to gather and provide data. It's called "azcovidtext.' All you have to do is text 'join' to 1-833-410-0546.
Posted at 5:48 PM, Apr 20, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — A team of researchers want to use a different way to track the COVID-19 pandemic in Arizona.

Individuals will anonymously report any health conditions in their homes on a weekly bases by taking anonymous surveys through a cell phone.

Participants will also be asked about access to food and other essential supplies.

The survey does not collect personal information.

