UArizona Hosts Free New Health Webinars for Community

TUCSON, ARIZ. — The University of Arizona's Health Sciences is hosting a new health and wellness webinar every Wednesday for those stuck in quarantine.

They're called Wellness Wednesdays, which will be streaming live every Wednesday for the next eight weeks led by experts.

"Whatever we can do to make folks feel like they have more energy, more confidence, and a little less stress, with everything going on, then I think we have achieved our goal," said Allison Otu, Executive Director of Corporate & Community Relations at The University of Arizona Health Sciences.

Topics range from staying fit and eating healthy to lend a helping hand to your mental health during these times.

The first session will be held on April 15, from 12 to 12:30 p.m.

