UArizona hopes donors can help with COVID-related expenses

TUCSON, Ariz. — JP Roczniak, from the 'UA Foundation' will tell you what he says is in the mind of donors to the University of Arizona.

"They know the school needs help right now, they know our students need help and they love this institution and they've given back."

MAKING FALL SEMESTER HAPPEN

A challenge awaited the university ahead of a new academic year.

"They wanted to see our students back they're excited about the university, they wanted to be able to support."

RAISING FUNDS

So Roczniak said instruction was given to the Foundation to get help making that happen.

"We were asked to try raise some funds for our 'testing, research and reentry' funds."

A LOFTY CHALLENGE

With students testing positive on and off campus, the university faces a new challenge, one the 'UA Foundation' has set a goal of helping it exceed.

"We knew the university was going to be facing added expenses, we brought our students and our workers and people back to campus."

Roczniak said the foundation has a goal of reaching $4 millions in donations to help the UArizona with COVID-related expenses, safe to say: it's a work in progress.

"We continue to engage people and talk about it and thankfully now, we're up over $750,000."

MISSIION SET

With their goal set, the 'UA Foundation' has a mission that could give some relief to the university's coffers.

It could also help solve a problem, the virus, that seems to present new challenges each week, as the UArizona proceeds with its fall semester.

"We know these tests are expensive. There's been a lot work done in the buildings and facilities to get them ready for our students and our faculty and our staff."