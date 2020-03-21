UArizona experts, students take calls from residents concerned about COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center at the University of Arizona is helping Arizona Department of Health Services by taking phone calls from residents concerned about COVID-19.

UArizona health services experts and students from the College of Pharmacy and Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health are taking calls 24 hours a day. The public can call 1-800-222-1222.

"We are very glad that faculty and students from the University of Arizona can play such a critical role in assisting others during a global health emergency,"

Students are providing 'surge capacity' for county health departments overwhelmed with calls.

All calls from the public are free and confidential.