UArizona experts, students take calls from residents concerned about COVID-19

Posted: 4:30 PM, Mar 21, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-21 19:30:56-04
University of Arizona
The Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center at the University of Arizona is helping Arizona Department of Health Services by taking phone calls from residents concerned about COVID-19.
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center at the University of Arizona is helping Arizona Department of Health Services by taking phone calls from residents concerned about COVID-19.

UArizona health services experts and students from the College of Pharmacy and Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health are taking calls 24 hours a day. The public can call 1-800-222-1222.

"We are very glad that faculty and students from the University of Arizona can play such a critical role in assisting others during a global health emergency,"

Students are providing 'surge capacity' for county health departments overwhelmed with calls.

All calls from the public are free and confidential.

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.