UArizona Engineering classes bring lab to living room

TUCSON, Ariz. — University of Arizona engineering classes took the lab to their homes with learning kits.

Urs Utzinger, associate professor and associate department head for biomedical engineering undergraduate affairs, sent 42 learning kits, each worth about 200 dollars to his students.

They contain micro controllers, motors and other mechanical parts for the students assemble, test and calibrate from home.

"To learn how to work in teams," Utzinger said. "To learn how to use industry tools, or things that students will encounter in the industry and for engineers that has to do with being able to program."

Engineering is all about the hands-on learning, which Utzinger said is what gets students a job.

He said he feels prepared through this experience to take on another semester online, if their is a second wave of COVID-19 in the fall.