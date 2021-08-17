UArizona discusses new mask requirements on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona held a reentry briefing Monday, following the schools decision to require masks.

The university made the decision late last week, after initially stating they wouldn't require masks on campus.

UArizona President Robert Robbins says he doesn't see masks as mandates, he see's them as expectations and requirements to follow for the good of public health.

Dr. Robbins said "I will leave it to others in the policy and legal realms to decide whether this is enforceable or upheld in court or whatever language you want to use. Look we're trying to keep the university open, so our students can come to class and learn and progress toward getting their degree so they can get their graduate degree or go on to get a job."

UA joins ASU, NAU and community colleges like PCC in enforcing a mask requirement on campus.