UArizona: COVID vaccines increase as cases decrease

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona says they plan to have everyone on campus vaccinated by the beginning of April.

UArizona President Robert C. Robbins says COVID numbers are down at the campus. The test positivity rate, last week, was 1.18% that's down from 2% the week before.

While COVID cases have dropped, the number of vaccines distributed have gone up.

President Robbins said "The University point of distribution, or P.O.D., continues to distribute vaccinations, and were very happy to be performing this important service to our community. To date, the university P.O.D. has delivered a total of 5,810 vaccinations."

The University P.O.D., primarily serves workers in child care, K-12 and higher education.

President Robbins says it is expected to deliver 800 shots every day this week.