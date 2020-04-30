UArizona Campus Food Pantry remaining open through pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — A once packed Student Union at the University of Arizona, now looks empty and quiet. However, if you go down to the Sonora room, you'll find senior Michaela DavenPort setting up the University's Campus Pantry.

She is the student director for the Campus Pantry and has been working their for the past two years.

"We operate as a cross between a food bank and grocery," Davenport said. "Food bank in the fact that we distribute food, and grocery store in the fact we let people choose what they want and the way we manage that is through a point system."

As the pandemic close campus, Michaela said many students still remained here in housing and a third of them rely on the food pantry for groceries.

Safety changes were made since the start of COVID-19. There is six-feet social distancing tap in line, only ten people allowed in the room at a time, hand sanitizer stations at both the entrance and exit, and the organization has moved to a bigger room.

"(We are) making sure that we are support these students getting healthy food," Campus Pantry coordinator Bridgette Nobbe said. "Helping contribute to them being healthy. Hopefully not having a comprised immune system because they’re not eating healthy and balanced meals is all really important and why we’re still here."

The pantry is open for all students and staff at the university.

There new hours are:

Tuesdays 2-4pm

Wednesdays 11-1pm

Fridays 11-1pm

Location: Sonora Room

The organization is still taking donations. To help out, go here: https://campuspantry.arizona.edu/