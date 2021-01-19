UArizona opens vaccination site, focusing on education workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona is home to a new vaccination site in Pima County Tuesday, with 1,000 teachers already scheduled to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The drive-up vaccination center will be located on University Avenue South, between Campbell and Cherry Avenues, and will focus on a specific subpopulation of Phase 1B of the county's vaccination plan -- Education and child care providers.

In a press release Friday, the university says it's already scheduled 132 K-12 teachers to receive their first doses of the vaccine at the site every day this week. On Wednesday and Thursday, 42 UArizona staff members will also be included. By Friday, the site is scheduled to administer doses to 250 education and child care providers.

Anyone from Phase 1B of the vaccination plan is welcome at the site, but the university says child care workers will be given priority.

According to the press release, the university is hoping to vaccinate 53,000 people with the Pfizer vaccine at the site and several other locations planned around campus.

Click here to see a map of the university's new vaccine site. You can sign up for an appointment to receive the vaccine on Pima County's website.