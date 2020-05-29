Menu

UArizona athletes to begin phased return to campus June 15

Posted at 9:19 AM, May 29, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Athletes will begin returning to the University of Arizona campus in Tucson next month.

The university says its athletes will return to campus in phases for voluntary physical training, beginning with a group of football student athletes on June 15. Other fall sport athletes will follow, on a weekly basis.

Students returning to campus will follow new safety protocols for testing, tracing and treatment, the university said in a news release.

The phased re-entry plan will follow guidelines from the university's Re-Entry Task Force, formed by President Robert Robbins earlier this month.

