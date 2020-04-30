Two TSA agents at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport test positive for COVID-19

Two employees with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the TSA's website.

TSA said the cases involved a screening officer and a non-screening officer. Their conditions were not listed on TSA's website, however, the last day of work for the most recently confirmed case was April 14, 2020, the website stated.

A spokesperson for TSA said in an email that she was unable to provide any more information about the two cases citing medical and privacy reasons.

To date, 500 TSA federal employees have tested positive for COVID-19, of which 208 employees have recovered. Five TSA employees have died. View list of which airports TSA employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and how many.

According to the website, as of today, the most cases are at the following airports:

John F. Kennedy International (New York): 105 cases