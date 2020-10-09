Two Sonoita businesses join forces to succeed through the pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — SONOITA, Ariz. - It's been a tough year for the restaurant industry, but in Sonoita, two culinary businesses are joining forces to try and make it through the pandemic.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up, Mike Killian, the chef and owner of Big Mike's BBQ was thinking about starting a personal chef business for Airbnbs. After that didn't work out, he decided to pursue his dream of opening a barbecue spot, despite the challenges.

“Just kind of came up with ideas of how to change over in the new COVID era," he said.

Chef Mike and the owners of The Meading Room in Sonoita decided to have their businesses under one roof, with the hope of driving even more business there.

“We’re hoping -- and I believe -- that it’s definitely a combination that’s going to help each other out," said Michael Fry, a co-owner of The Meading Room.

Currently, Chef Mike open Big Mike's BBQ up for business only on Saturday's and Sunday's because that's when the area is busiest.

“It’s a very busy spot during the weekends, not so much during the week," he said.

Chef Mike told KGUN9 that despite wanting as many customers to come and enjoy his new venture, he also wants all customers to stay safe. The Meading Room is abiding by CDC guidelines, all guests are asked to wear masks, unless they're eating, and social distance.

Chef Mike added that although there are still concerns in the back of his mind about what will happen in the future with the pandemic, he's grateful to be following his dream.

The menu at the Big Mike's BBQ changes every weekend, with a few staple items sticking around.

For details on when you can enjoy Big Mike's BBQ, click here.

For details on The Meading Room, click here.

