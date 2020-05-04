Two men wanted after store security guard killed after telling family they needed to wear masks

A statewide manhunt is underway in Michigan for two men wanted in the shooting death of 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn, who was shot once in the head while working security inside a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan, on Friday.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says the incident is on indoor and outdoor surveillance video.

Leyton says it started when Sharmel Teague went into the store with a daughter and they were told they had to wear masks. Teage left the store and called her husband.

Minutes later, Larry Teague and a 23-year-old son, Romanyea Bishop, returned to the store and, witnesses say, Larry Teague asked Munerlyn why he disrespected his wife.

Bishop then allegedly shot Munrelyn in the head. The mother is in custody. The two men are on the run.

In another incident in northern Oakland County, Michigan, Holly Police are looking for a man on surveillance video from inside a Dollar Tree Store on Saturday.

When the man was told by a clerk he needed to wear a mask, he walked over and wiped his face and nose on her sleeve. He was seen leaving in a white Ford van.

The police chief says he could be charged with serious felony assault.

Police and prosecutors say more of these kinds of cases could happen when people react to the new normal, being told what to do. And wild responses to store personnel won’t be tolerated.