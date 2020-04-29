Two labs ramp up COVID-19 testing for Pima County workers

Two labs are working together to pump up COVID-19 testing for Pima County workers.

Paradigm and Prorenata laboratories provide testing for the whole state.

Now, they've entered into an agreement with Pima County to test health care workers and first responders.

Right now, they're only doing blood tests, but they tell us they'll have antibody tests ready in just a couple of weeks.

Paradigm laboratories Brandon Wallace said "We've got 3 in state options for testing, we've got plenty of capacity, result in 24 hours and we'd love to serve more of the local community here in arizona to relieve this bottleneck that's taking place when it comes to testing and the perception that testing isn't available, because it is."

Wallace says they have three locations for testing Tucson, Tempe, and Phoenix.