TUSD unveils COVID-19 dashboard, updated weekly with cases in district

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New data from the Tucson Unified School District shows the spread of COVID-19 in the city's schools.

The new COVID-19 dashboard on the TUSD website so far shows cases between Jan. 2 and Jan. 8. In that time, 78 staff working in-person at its schools tested positive for the virus along with eight students.

The district lists 7,458 staff members on its payroll, though it doesn't distinguish how many are working in-person. More than 40,000 students are enrolled with TUSD. Of those, the district shows 2,553 students currently attending class in person.

Click here to see the district's COVID-19 dashboard.