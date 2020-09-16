TUSD staff continue helping families in need through clothing bank, food pantry

TUCSON, Ariz. - Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Tucson Unified School District students who needed clothing or food could go to one of the four clothing banks or pantry's operating within the district.

Now that most students are learning remotely, they don't have the quick access to the clothing banks and food pantry's they once did.

Alma Iñiguez is the Director for Family and Community Outreach at TUSD. She said that while the number of families physically stepping into the clothing banks and food pantry's has decreased, the need has not.

"The need is there," she said.

So, in order to better help families in need of clothing or food, all while keeping with safety protocols, staff at TUSD are doing all they can to get supplies in the hands of families.

“We’re letting the families know that we’re able to drop some of the items off whether it’s clothing or food at their school and they can pick it up or we can also deliver to their home," said Iñiguez.

Iñiguez added that staff at TUSD have found that since remote learning began they've found families are in need of items students typically have in the classroom.

“A lot of times also, what the parents might be some of those school supplies that the teachers are saying ‘well today we’re going to do this activity’ and they might not have crayons, markers, construction paper, so, we have all that available for the families," she said.

TUSD families in need of clothing, food, hygiene products or anything else can call 520-232-7055 or email kristi.olbert@tusd1.org.