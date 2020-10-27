Menu

TUSD reports health benchmarks have been met to reopen schools

Vote scheduled Tuesday night on possible re-entry date
Posted at 10:31 AM, Oct 27, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Unified is reporting to the Governing Board tonight that the Pima County Health benchmarks have been met to re-open campuses to a hybrid model.

The question is: when? There's been no consensus yet on a re-entry date. At the last board meeting, Trujillo recommended a November 12th re-entry date, but some board members said they preferred to wait until January, the start of the second semester.

The district is reporting only one of 9 Pima County health metrics has not been met: Timely case investigations. The concern over effective contact tracing was discussed during the last board meeting.

Also scheduled for discussion, the air quality in schools. The district is scheduled to give details on the protocols in place to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on campuses across the district.

