TUSD hosts 3-day vaccination clinic for students, staff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District is teaming up with Walgreen's to get staff and eligible students vaccinated this week.

From Tuesday through Thursday, staff and students 18 and older can make an appointment to get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

They're being provided and administered by Walgreen's at the TUSD Administration Building (1010 E 10th Street). Appointments are required.

Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo says they want to take care of as many people in the TUSD community as possible during this three day clinic.

Trujillo said "We are allowing employees of course to do this and make appointments during their actual work day so they don't have to do anything on their personal time."

To schedule an appointment, click here.