TUSD Grab and Go Meals this week

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Tucson Unified School District is giving free meals this week to it's students, 18 and under.

Grab and Go Mobilized meals will be delivered through 12 bus routes, those routes are available on it's website.

TUSD says it will make more than 100 stops from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Busses will stay at each stop for 10 minutes.

TUSD says that kids receiving meals must be present in order to get them.

It includes one breakfast and one lunch meal.

Keep in mind, TUSD is asking you practice the recommended social distancing of six feet between one another while at the bus stops to receive meals.