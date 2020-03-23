Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

TUSD Grab and Go Meals this week

Posted: 6:19 AM, Mar 23, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-23 10:11:19-04
items.[0].image.alt
2020-02-12 TUSD meal debt-Kitchen.png

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Tucson Unified School District is giving free meals this week to it's students, 18 and under.

Grab and Go Mobilized meals will be delivered through 12 bus routes, those routes are available on it's website.

TUSD says it will make more than 100 stops from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Busses will stay at each stop for 10 minutes.

TUSD says that kids receiving meals must be present in order to get them.

It includes one breakfast and one lunch meal.

Keep in mind, TUSD is asking you practice the recommended social distancing of six feet between one another while at the bus stops to receive meals.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.