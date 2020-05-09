Menu

Tucson’s HF Coors Ceramics Factory store reopens with COVID-19 restrictions

Posted at 10:27 PM, May 08, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Funding from the Paycheck Protection Program one Tucson company is able to hire back most all of its employees.

HF Coors Ceramics Factory Store is one of the few American-made mug companies.

Due to lack of business it had to lay off employees but says that as of next Wednesday it will have almost everyone who was laid off back working.

President and CEO of HF Coors Dirck Schou said "It was a harrowing time, because we didn't get a first go around, but we have a big bank- chase. And they were I think giving the real small, or the real big people at first, and then they got around to us on the second go around."

The company says it has enough orders to last through mid-June and hopes that business will pick up as restaurants start to reopen.

