Tucson woman helps clients stuck in quarantine

TUCSON, Ariz. — A local woman is helping her clients stuck in a 14-day quarantine.

As cases of COVID-19 increase in the state of Arizona, many families are still stuck in quarantine.

Statefarm Insurance agent Melissa Tureaud got her team together to make calls to clients offering them support. Through this, she found out many of them got the virus.

One client has a family, stuck in quarantine, as he is battling the virus in the hospital. This is when Melissa decided to run to the grocery store and bring the family enough food to last them their quarantine.

"We didn’t tell them, we just showed up," Tureaud said. "Showed up and left them out the door, knocked on it and texted them there is groceries at the door and left."

A simple act of kindness went a long way for the family.

"I think the world right now is really tough with everything that’s going on," Tureaud said. "I think it is important that people know that there still our people out there that care about them."