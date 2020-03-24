Tucson Water ensures customers water is safe to drink, use

TUCSON, Ariz — Tucson Water put out a statement to their customers ensuring the water is safe to use and drink from the tap.

Tucson Water says it uses sodium hypochlorite as a standard disinfectant for its water supply, and the practice has been shown to be effective against viruses and bacteria.

The tap water remains completely safe, there is no need for customers to hoard bottled water from stores, Tucson Water says.

"Tucson Water’s operational plan includes the actions needed to assure we have sufficient staff, and back-up staff, to perform our highest priority functions, which include delivery of safe and secure water," Tucson Water said.

City of Tucson payment locations are closed for in-person payments and utility services.

Customers can pay via electronic, including pay-by-phone at 520-791-3242 or online, here.