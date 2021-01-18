Tucson to participate in National Moment of Unity to honor lives lost to COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson will be participating in a National Moment of Unity and Remembrance this week to honor the Americans who have lost their lives to the coronavirus.

According to a press release from Mayor Regina Romero, at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, bells across the United States will ring for four minutes straight to honor the 400,000 victims.

The Mayor and other guests will ring the bell at the top of Tucson Fire Central.

“At a time when so many Americans are grieving the loss of family, friends, and neighbors, it is important that we take a moment both as a nation and as a community to honor those we lost to COVID-19,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “On Tuesday, January 19th, I invite all Tucsonans to join me as we remember the 400,000 Americans, more than 11,000 Arizonans, and 1,400 Pima County residents who lost their lives to COVID-19 by ringing a bell or lighting a candle.”

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will also be participating in Washington D.C. in a ceremony that will feature the first-ever lighting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor those who have died.