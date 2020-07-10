Tucson tire shop creates new social distancing service

TUCSON, Ariz. — A local tire shop created a new service to help keep their customers safe.

Utires Tucson's owner Serge Briede said his new mobile tire shop allows customers to purchase tires and schedule an appointment contact free, either over the phone or online.

Briede said his employees can come to anyone's home or work.

Since the new business launched, they've seen a 25 percent increase in business.

"There wasn’t a genuinely contact free way to purchase tires," Briede said. "We immediately equipped our fleet trucks to be able to perform mobile installs anywhere in the city or surrounding areas."

He said he plans to add more mobile tire shops to his fleet because he thinks this is the future of the tire shop business.