Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Tucson students make parody quarantine song for school competition

items.[0].videoTitle
Sung to the tune of Yesterday by the Beatles, two home school students create a parody quarantine song.
Jake and Emma Fay make quarantine song
Posted at 7:01 AM, Apr 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-28 10:01:34-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sung to the tune of Yesterday by the Beatles, two home school students create a parody quarantine song.

Jake and Emma Fay created the 'Quarantine Song' to give people a reason to laugh during this pandemic. Jake wrote and sang the song, while Emma played the piano.

The siblings are part of Quest for Education and Arts, a local non-profit education community center, that holds a competition every year for students called the Gong Show.

"It’s one of our most popular live shows that is usually done to a packed house," President, Founder and CEO of Quest Becky Thai said.

Thai said once the Pandemic hit, the organization switched all their classes and programs online. She said It hasn't been easy, but continuing to keep the programs going keeps everyone together.

"This is just to bring our community together, to have a lot of fun together and to get our kids excited about being who they are," Thai said.

For Jake and Emma, getting to play music is exactly who they are, and they want their song will give people a reason to smile.

"We were just hoping it would kind of make people laugh right now," Emma Fay said. "There is a lot of stress and sad stuff that is going on, even for us, so we just wanted to do something that would give people some entertainment and laugh a little bit."

Watch their video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dBvM6BN4ThE&feature=youtu.be

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.