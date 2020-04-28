Tucson students make parody quarantine song for school competition

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sung to the tune of Yesterday by the Beatles, two home school students create a parody quarantine song.

Jake and Emma Fay created the 'Quarantine Song' to give people a reason to laugh during this pandemic. Jake wrote and sang the song, while Emma played the piano.

The siblings are part of Quest for Education and Arts, a local non-profit education community center, that holds a competition every year for students called the Gong Show.

"It’s one of our most popular live shows that is usually done to a packed house," President, Founder and CEO of Quest Becky Thai said.

Thai said once the Pandemic hit, the organization switched all their classes and programs online. She said It hasn't been easy, but continuing to keep the programs going keeps everyone together.

"This is just to bring our community together, to have a lot of fun together and to get our kids excited about being who they are," Thai said.

For Jake and Emma, getting to play music is exactly who they are, and they want their song will give people a reason to smile.

"We were just hoping it would kind of make people laugh right now," Emma Fay said. "There is a lot of stress and sad stuff that is going on, even for us, so we just wanted to do something that would give people some entertainment and laugh a little bit."

Watch their video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dBvM6BN4ThE&feature=youtu.be