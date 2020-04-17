Tucson siblings expand tutoring service during coronavirus pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. - Students in southern Arizona and across the country are faced with having to learn at home instead of a classroom, but a set of Tucson triplets are trying to give students the resources they need to make the transition simple.

Nikhil, Esha, and Sonia Mathur are juniors at University High School in Tucson.

During their freshman year of high school, a friend of theirs got sick and had to miss months of school. It was then that the siblings came up with the idea for a tutoring service that could help students out sick stay on track.

“We’re absent for one day of school and we’ve missed five hours of notes, we’ve missed a test, we’ve missed a worksheet or two," said Nikhil.

The siblings came up with P2P Tutoring. A free service that connects students who need tutoring to another student at the same school who is either taking the class that student needs help in or has taken it in the past.

Now that students are having to transition to doing all of their learning from home, the Mathur siblings decided to expand the program from just offering the service to sick students, to offering it to any student who needs it.

“There’s a lot of stress and a lot of confusion when transferring from working a classroom setting where you can talk face to face with a Teacher to doing everything online," said Sonia.

Here's how it works. Students can log onto the P2P tutoring website, and fill out the student application. After that, the Mathur siblings take over.

“We go in and we match the student with the tutor to see OK this is the same student in the same school, same grade level and here’s a volunteer with the exact same skills," said Esha.

The Mathur siblings are currently working on expanding the tutoring service to other states.

Any student who wants to receive free tutoring or wants to be a tutor through P2P Tutoring, can sign up here.