Tucson respiratory therapist on frontlines of coronavirus

Working with doctors and nurses to help patients
Posted: 10:20 PM, Mar 23, 2020
Respiratory therapist in Tucson working to fight the coronavirus

TUCSON, Ariz. — In the emergency room, doctors and nurses are rushing to help the outbreak of patients with coronavirus, but among them are respiratory therapist.

“We’re trying to take care of them. We’re looking out for any symptoms that can match this virus," Respiratory therapist Reyna Salas said.

Salas has been a respiratory therapist for the past five years. Her and other therapist in Tucson have been monitoring patients to look out for coronavirus symptoms.

“This is what we do. We work with ventilators all the time," Salas said. "We work with patients that have respiratory issues. This virus attacks our lungs mainly. We communicate with the doctor and the nurses as well we try to work as a team.”

Salas said the patients she works with are the most vulnerable towards the virus, with asthma, Chronic Bronchitis and Lung Cancer.

Coronavirus is a respiratory illness with the main symptoms being a cough, fever and difficult breathing.

“Anyone who is feeling sick with these type of symptoms. Go to the hospital as soon as possible," Salas said.

Salas said if you or someone you know has one of the chronic illnesses that makes you vulnerable to the coronavirus, stay away from large crowd and stay inside as much as possible to stay healthy.

